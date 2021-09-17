RING X PLATFORM Trading Down 8.5% This Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $587,886.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00131343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00045165 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 288,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

