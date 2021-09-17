Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.99. 455,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

