Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $86.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.14, but opened at $68.30. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $67.66, with a volume of 79,505 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RIO. Erste Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

