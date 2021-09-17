RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Bought by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd increased its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,311,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576,575 shares during the period. RLX Technology accounts for 4.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd owned 0.34% of RLX Technology worth $46,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter worth $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLX Technology stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672,458. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

