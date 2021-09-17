Robert A. Nerbonne Buys 1,165 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Middleby stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,572. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.99. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after buying an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,994 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after acquiring an additional 208,470 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.