Robert Huizinga Sells 32,500 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.92, for a total value of C$907,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,961,876.46.

Robert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Robert Huizinga sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.16, for a total value of C$120,780.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.77 and a 52-week high of C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.66.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

