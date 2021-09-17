Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HOOD stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.