Roche’s (RHHVF) Hold Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $373.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691. Roche has a 1-year low of $308.57 and a 1-year high of $411.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.89.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

