Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 48,408 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 866.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,408 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of LIT opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

