Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 60,591 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,591 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $77,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $27.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.