Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,127 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in BHP Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 138.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 54.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $58.11 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

