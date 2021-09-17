Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.8% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI opened at $205.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.43 and a 200 day moving average of $236.36.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.