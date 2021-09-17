Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 176.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

OEF opened at $205.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $148.59 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.14.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

