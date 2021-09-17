Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $28.63 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion and a PE ratio of -24.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,071.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $16,604,354.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,843,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,039,027 shares of company stock valued at $168,913,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

