Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 10,029 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $3,325,100.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $150.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $153.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

