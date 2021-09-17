Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 108,367 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 34,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

