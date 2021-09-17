Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 20,700 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3,746.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,130 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

