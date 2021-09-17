Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,531 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

CPT opened at $150.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average is $129.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.44, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

