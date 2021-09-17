Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 28,395 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 3.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 35.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

