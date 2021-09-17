Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,615 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 147.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.34.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $608.45 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $615.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

