Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,172 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $627.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $648.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $593.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.24.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.