Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 18.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in Global Payments by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $163.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.13. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.38.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

