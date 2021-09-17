Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,837 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,724,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,194,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,908,000 after acquiring an additional 103,937 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,777 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of DD opened at $70.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

