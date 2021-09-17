Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,928 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

