Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $58,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

NYSE:NSC opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.01. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

