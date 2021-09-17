Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.