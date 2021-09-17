Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.66 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,454 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

