Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.76.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,917.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,940.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,831.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,573.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.