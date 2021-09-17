Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 68,773 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $449.92 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $481.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.