Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037,358 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

