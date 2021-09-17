Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

