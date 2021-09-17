Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 450.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,553 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $57.86 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.45.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

