Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.13 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 119.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $2,210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.70. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.