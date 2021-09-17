Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 439.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 325,798 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 200.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,102,000 after buying an additional 21,361,759 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 303,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CEMEX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,058 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CEMEX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,844,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,495,000 after buying an additional 315,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in CEMEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,787,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,380,000 after buying an additional 278,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

CX opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

