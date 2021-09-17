Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.04 Million in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.70% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAX opened at $86.72 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $87.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.