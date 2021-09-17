Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,340 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1,945.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,035,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $403.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.78 and its 200-day moving average is $266.65. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $164.16 and a 1 year high of $404.54. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.25, a PEG ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.67.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

