Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 15,532 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 347,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,500,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,086,000 after buying an additional 32,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.41 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $100.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

