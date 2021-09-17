Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 31,942 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 187.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,963 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in eBay by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,022. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

