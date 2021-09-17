Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $152.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.66.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

