Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

