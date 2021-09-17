Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $107.81 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.58.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

