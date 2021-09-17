Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.54 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.