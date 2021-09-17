Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.55% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $113,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $219.94 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $153.66 and a twelve month high of $247.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

