Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

VRSK opened at $202.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock worth $3,179,106. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

