Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,283 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ING. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

