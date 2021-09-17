Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,346 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.10 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $280.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

