Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,780 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SAP by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,081,000 after purchasing an additional 367,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.25. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $162.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

