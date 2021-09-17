Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,680,000 after purchasing an additional 119,514 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. 2,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

