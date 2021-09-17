Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $72,706.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00127099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00045308 BTC.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

