RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 15.89 on Friday. RocketLab has a 1 year low of 9.50 and a 1 year high of 21.34.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

